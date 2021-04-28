Marine Corps League Det. 1404 Member Tom Bazemore recently gifted four different exclusive color landscape prints of Ft. Benning to USA Command Sergeant Major (Ret.) Herbert Hollingsworth, honoring Hollingsworth for his 24 years of exemplary military service.
Fort Benning, GA holds special memories for Hollingsworth, who spent much of his stateside active duty there. The gift was presented by Bazemore on behalf of the N.E. Alabama Marine Corps League in Fort Payne, AL.
Hollingsworth and Bazemore are fellow associate members of N.E. AL MCL Detachment 1404.
This Wednesday, April 28, 2021, is “Herbert Hollingsworth Day”, so-declared by 2016 proclamation of Fort Payne Mayor Larry Chesser.
At his surprise retirement ceremony from 23 years of service with the FPHS JROTC, which he founded, Hollingsworth was presented the Key to the City of Fort Payne by City Councilman Gerald ‘Red’ Taylor.
To view coverage of the ceremony go to: https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?set=a.1215350891808971&type=3
Prior to founding the JROTC program, CSM Hollingsworth spent 24 years’ active duty in the U.S. Army, including 2 years in Vietnam in the 25th Infantry Division.
CSM Hollingsworth’s US Army commendations include:
• Bronze Star Medal
• Meritorious Service Ribbon
• US Army Commendation Medal
• US Army Achievement Medal
• US Army Good Conduct Medal
• National Defense Ribbon
• Vietnam Service Medal
• NCO Professional Development Ribbon wi/4 - (E9 - Graduate of Sergeant Major Academy)
• US Army Service Ribbon
• Overseas Ribbon
• Vietnam Campaign Ribbon
Since retirement, CSM Hollingsworth has faithfully served in MCL Detachment 1404 as Chaplain; and as Fort Payne City Schools Volunteer Liaison for Marine Toys for Tots of DeKalb County, AL.
In 2016, CSM Hollingsworth was Grand Marshall of the Third Annual Fort Payne Veterans Day Parade.
CSM Hollingsworth is a humble man and dislikes the limelight, but this recognition is overdue.
He has dedicated a lifetime to serving others with 24 years of exemplary military service, 23 years of shaping the lives of young JROTC Cadets and five years volunteering with Marine Toys for Tots of DeKalb County, making sure over 7,000 local children received a new toy for Christmas.
We at MCL Detachment 1404 wish to congratulate CSM Hollingsworth and salute him for his lifetime of distinguished military and community service.
