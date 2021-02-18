According to the Rainsville Police Department, there has been a recent circulation of counterfeit money in the city.
Local businesses have found and reported that they have received counterfeit money as payment in recent transactions, a statement from the PD said.
One counterfeit $100 bill has been turned into the police department by one Rainsville business and it is believed there could be more counterfeit bills that have been circulated at this business.
Chief Michael Edmondson said they are currently investigating the matter.
“We have one potential suspect and we are working to identify this person. We wanted to reach out to our local businesses so they would be cautious and aware of the money they take, in order to prevent any further financial loss to any of our businesses. We strive to take care of our businesses as they are vital of our city.”
