Tossing pumpkins makes for a ‘howling’ good time

Tigers for Tomorrow plans to have a ‘howling’ good time this fall.
Each Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. from Oct. 9 to Nov. 28, Tigers for Tomorrow will host its Pumpkin Toss, providing animals with fun enrichment and a snack. The event will start at the MolJac Bear Wolf Education Pavilion each day. Please bring pumpkins to donate to the toss.
The facility’s second Recycled Scarecrow Contest will take place any weekend of October, Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Recycle and repurpose items like milk jugs, old clothes, boxes and more to create a scarecrow that will decorate the preserve. Scarecrows will be judged at the end of October and winners will receive a private feed tour of the preserve with up to five family members.
The preserve is open to the public from October to December, Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Last admission time is 4 p.m. Cost of admission is $15 for adults and $7.50 for children four to 11. Children three and under are free. No reservations are needed to visit. The preserve is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, but private tours are available by appointment Tuesday through Sunday for $200 minimum (four people) and $30/person in addition to the initial four people.
Scarecrows will be judged at the end of October and our winners will receive a private feed tour of the preserve with up to 5 family members.
For more information, visit www.tigersfortomorrow.org
About Tigers for Tomorrow
Tigers for Tomorrow is a 501(c)3 non-profit wild animal preserve and last stop home to over 160 animals. Their Mission is to uphold the highest standards of care and respect for native and exotic animals in need of a secure and permanent home.
As a wild animal preserve and rescue, they are open to the community as an environmental education learning center and outdoor recreational destination for the entire family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.