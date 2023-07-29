A Georgia teenager – and a standout on the Heard County Braves Football team – apparently drowned Monday at Little Falls in the Little River Canyon National Preserve.
Preserve Superintendent Stephen Black said a 911 call came in at about 7:20 p.m. reporting that someone had gone under and had not surfaced in the area. Park personnel responded, he said, along with Fischer Creek Rescue Squad, Adamsburg Volunteer Fire Department, DeKalb Ambulance Service, and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
The young man’s body was recovered after about an hour, Black said. He said the group of young people were jumping from the rocks in the Little Falls area when the incident occurred.
Park authorities did not identify the drowning victim, and the Cherokee County Coroner’s office – which worked the case – referred questions back to the park service.
However, a number of Georgia media outlets have reported that Antwon Carter, a rising senior at Heard County High School drowned while visiting a park near Fort Payne with friends. He was described as a starting linebacker and a college prospect.
A post on the Heard County Braves Football
Twitter account memorialized Carter.
“To know Antwon was to love him. He had the most contagious smile in the world. He was a friend to so many and a brother to everyone who shared a locker room with him.
“While nothing about today seems right or makes sense, and we don’t have answer to every why, we know this – Antwon Carter was loved and loved others.
“You will be missed is just not adequate enough to say with the massive impact you made as a son, a brother, a teammate.
“We will never forget him, we will always honor his name, and he will forever be loved in your hearts. We love you #23.”
Black said this is the first fatal accident of the summer season at the park, “and hopefully the only one.”
The preserve posts a wealth of safety information on its web site, cautioning visitors about potential dangers on the parks trails and on the water.
While the park staff takes safety concerns seriously, visitors, the site reminds, are responsible for their own safety at the park.
“Enjoy the Little River safely,” the website post reads, “but do not under estimate its power.
“Little River is primarily a rain-fed river, with miles of river north of the park and numerous tributaries along the length of the river. Because of this, water levels can change rapidly and with little warning, as storms may be occurring up-river from the park sight unseen.
“Your safety while in, on, and around the Little River is our concern - here are some water safety recommendations for you to practice during your visit:”
Water Safety Tips:
• Wear a personal flotation device (PFD or lifejacket) - they can save your life.
• Don't leave children unattended. They often don't recognize danger - young children can drown in relatively shallow water.
• Always wear sturdy shoes - trails and rocks may be loose or slippery, and there may be sharp objects in the water that will cut bare feet.
• Do not mix swimming with drinking alcohol - approximately half of all swimming deaths involve alcohol. Alcohol is prohibited at Little River Canyon National for your safety and to maintain a family friendly atmosphere.
• Wear sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat even on cloudy days.
• Avoid dehydration by drinking plenty of water.
• Check the water level before you come - the river can rise quickly and without warning from storms up-river. While the water level car rise quickly, it is slow to come back down. Typical summer flows on the river can range from 600 cubic feet per second (cfs) down less than 1 cfs. One cubic foot of water is the equivalent to 7.5 gallons. The United States Geological Survey operates a river gauge at Canyon Mouth Park. Data may not accurately represent what the river is doing at any point upstream of Canyon Mouth Park but can be a good guide as to what river conditions are like.
• It only takes 6 inches of fast-moving water to sweep an adult off their feet.
• Check the weather before you come - severe weather can move in quickly and you may not receive an alert on your cell phone due to poor cell signal in the canyon. You can check the National Weather Service forecast here.
• In the event of severe weather, such as strong winds, heavy rain, and lightning, get away from the river as soon as possible and seek shelter.
• There are drop-offs, strong currents, and hydraulics (undertows) all along the Little River.
• Do not swim alone and travel together - there is safety in numbers.
• Exposure to cool air and cold water can lead to hypothermia, even when temperatures are above freezing.
• Be safe on the riverbanks - accidents often happen to waders and rock-hoppers.
River Etiquette:
• Pack out what you pack in - help keep the Little River clean and dispose of your trash properly.
• Be health conscious - restrooms are located at the Little River Canyon Center, Little River Falls parking lot, Eberhart Point parking lot, and Canyon Mouth Park. Do not use the river as a restroom.
• Respect the rights of private property owners along the river and creeks.
