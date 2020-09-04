Rainsville certifies Municipal Election results

The Rainsville City Council held a special session on Tuesday, September 1, to canvass the 2020 municipal election results.
Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt said the purpose of the meeting was to certify the votes, followed by reading the results of the two provisional ballots.
The first ballot was for Steven Fleming, Scotty Combs, Marshall Stiefel, Mark Hubbert and “No” to the Wet/Dry Referendum Resolution No. 06-15-2020 (B).
The second provisional vote was for Arlan “Monk” Blevins, Scotty Combs, Marshall Stiefel, Derek Rosson, and “Yes” to the Wet/Dry Referendum Resolution No. 06-15-2020 (B).
The votes were added to the initial results from August 25, 2020, Municipal Election result, bring up the following final tally:
• Arlan “Monk” Blevins, place 1 – 1,013
• Steven Fleming,
Place 1 – 546
• Scotty Combs,
Place 2 – 751
• Bejan Taheri,
Place 2 – 815
• Rickey Byrum,
Place 3 – 786
• Marshall Stiefel,
Place 3 – 777
• Mark Huber,
Place 5 – 539
• Derek Rosson,
Place 5 – 1,039
• Wet/Dry Referendum (Referendum Resolution No. 06-15-2020(B))
Yes: 873
No: 713
The council voted unanimously to accept the results that included the following winners: Arlan “Monk” Blevins Place 1, incumbent Councilman Bejan Taheri Place 2, incumbent Councilman Rickey Byrum Place 3 and incumbent Councilman Derek Rosson Place 5.
The passing of Wet/Dry Referendum Resolution No. 06-15-2020 (B) that will allow the sale of alcohol in the city limits will stand with a final count of 873 for wet versus 713 for dry.
Incumbent Rodger Lingerfelt was elected mayor and incumbent Councilman Brandon Freeman qualified for Place 4.
Lingerfelt and Freeman ran unopposed and will take their seats along with the other council members in November.
