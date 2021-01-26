As of Jan. 26, Alabama has seen more than 443,009 cases of COVID-19 with over 6,662 deaths confirmed, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.
Furthermore, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reports that 255,291 vaccines have been administered. A total of 521,225 doses of the vaccine have been delivered to the state.
These vaccines are widely viewed by public health experts as the key to controlling the spread of the disease and a first step toward restoring normalcy to our way of life.
Most people who get COVID-19 have mild or moderate symptoms and can recover thanks to supportive care. Statistics show more than 41,000 Alabamians have been hospitalized.
Inside DeKalb County, ADPH reports 7,900 cases of infection since March 26, 2020 -- the date of the first reported case in the county. ADPH has attributed 107 deaths in that timeframe as being caused by coronavirus infection.
In the last 14 days, 497 positive cases have been detected as a result of 2,442 tests conducted locally.
DeKalb County Schools have seen a total of 22 cases this week.
Furthermore, DeKalb County is currently at “moderate risk,” on Alabama’s color-coded risk indicator dashboard.
