Sponsors sought for Boom Days Festival

Boom Days festival is just 69 days away, but it’s not too late to become a sponsor.
Mayor Brian Baine said the event is not possible without community partners and thanked everyone who has sponsored it in the past. He invited local businesses to consider joining in sponsoring the latest downtown initiative to attract people to Fort Payne to spending their dollars shopping and eating while they visit.
July 31st is the deadline to become a sponsor and get listed on the popular event t-shirt when contributing $1,000 or more. Sponsorship levels include $7,500 (diamond), $5,000 (platinum), $2,500 (gold), $1,500 (silver), $1,000 (bronze), $500 (community sponsorship) or $250 (helping hand sponsorship). The link to apply to become a sponsor is https://boomdays.com/sponsor-application/. Questions about sponsorships should be directed to Fort Payne City Hall by calling (256) 845-1524. Vendor applications and more information can be found online at www.boomdays.com.
The City of Fort Payne Boom Days Committee is gearing up for the event, which will feature local and regional musicians, artists and artisans. Festival-goers will also enjoy family-friendly
activities such as a children’s area, gospel singing, numerous vendors and downtown shopping.
The line-up includes Joe Nichols (“Gimmie That Girl,” “Brokenheartsville,” “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off,” and “Yeah”) and Billy Dean (“Somewhere in my Broken Heart,” “If There Hadn’t Been You” and “Only Here for a Little While”) headlining the Main Stage on September 17.
Local bands will also appear on the Main Stage Saturday as well.
The entertainment will actually kick off on Friday night, September 16, with local cover band Dad Company and a local Creedence Clearwater Tribute band set to perform.
The Boom Days committee includes Baine, Council member Johnny Eberhart, City officials Tricia Dunne and Sonya Maynard, Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennifer McCurdy, Fort Payne Main Street Director Connie Fuller, DeKalb Tourism President John Dersham, Circuit Judge Andrew Hairston, Probate Judge Ronnie Osborn, Booger Bynum of Builders Supply, and Farmers Telecommunication Cooperative Executive Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations Brandi Lyles.
