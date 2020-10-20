Plans are underway to renovate a historic downtown Fort Payne building to create a pair of luxury apartments at the corner of Gault Avenue North and First Street.
Jerry Clifton of Rainsville said he purchased the two story building from Dr. Stephen Brewer and his wife Lynn Locklear Brewer, along with a separate adjoining structure housing The Valley Nutrition and Untamed photography gallery, formerly Whitley’s Stained Glass Shop, a bank, a department store, a shoe store, a watch repair shop, a fabric mart and more. Brewer had owned the building since 1975.
Clifton plans to put two 1,700-square-foot apartments in the upstairs portion above The Spot Coffee Shop, one looking out over Gault Avenue, the other facing First Street. Clifton said his plans do not include any changes to these retail spaces.
He has met with Fort Payne inspections and zoning officials about bringing the space up to code and secured an architect, hoping to clean out the space within 30-60 days with the aim of opening the apartments for occupancy by April or May if the construction moves swiftly.
Clifton thanked the Brewers, Fort Payne Main Street President Darlene Rotch and Vickie Kirby for their assistance in communicating with the people at the National Register of Historic Places so we can meet their guidelines. The buildings were added to the registry in March 1989, certified by the Alabama Historical Commission.
“When people see what we are able to do, I hope it will inspire more people to build and revitalize in downtown Fort Payne,” Clifton said. “Not to brag, but it’s going to be something like no one has seen before here. When I looked at it, I knew immediately what could be done with it.”
The floor plan calls for each apartment to have two bedrooms and two bathrooms, plus open kitchen and dining areas.
Originally constructed in 1889, the namesake of the W.W. Haralson building was the Ninth Judicial Circuit Judge from 1904 to 1928. Haralson served in the Alabama Legislature in 1888 and introduced the bill for incorporating Fort Payne as a city.
The bottom level of the Haralson building was occupied by Fort Payne Hardware (aka Owen Hardware) for many decades before being turned into a gymnastics center in the 90s. The upstairs portion formerly housed Dr. O. Hugh Chitwood’s dental office and has also been used tenants including doctors, numerous attorneys, seamstresses, a counselor, a realtor, a Presbyterian minister and an optometrist. It features original cast-iron supports and transoms with corbeled brick recessed panels decorating below the flat roof line. The diamond-shaped design was created by buffed bricks below the second-story windows.
One of the goals of the Fort Payne Main Street organization is to convert unused commercial space into economically productive properties and build a commercial district that responds to the needs of today’s consumers.
A poll conducted by the National Association of Realtors found that millennials, in particular, prefer walking over driving by a substantially wider margin than any other generation. Many don’t want to own a car and often delay home ownership as well, not having to mow the lawn or tend to other duties, according to the poll results. Walkability of downtown areas appeal to that demographic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.