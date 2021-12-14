Phillips named Mover and Shaper by Business Alabama Magazine

DeKalb County Schools Career Tech Supervisor Jonathan Phillips was recently named a Mover and Shaper for Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson and Marshall Counties by Business Alabama Magazine for 2021.
“Movers and shapers” are selected based on an individual’s contribution to the betterment of business within the region, and Phillips was one of two educators selected for the recognition.
Phillips serves on multiple national and state career tech education advisory committees such as SkillsUSA National Education Team, SREB Tech Centers That Work National Advisory Committee, Alabama Assistant State Superintendent Career Tech Executive Advisory Council, Alabama Career Tech Education Career Readiness Advisory Committee, and serves as Region 1 Vice President for the Association of Career Tech Administrators.
Business Alabama Magazine covers business, large and small, in all sectors of the Alabama economy, from the state house to the manufacturing floor monthly.
