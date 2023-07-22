Fort Payne firefighters battle blaze, heat

Fort Payne firefighters battled a structure fire at a house on Steele Drive SW Thursday morning.
Chief Stacy Smith said there were no injuries in the blaze, and apparently no one was home when the fire started. In talking to neighbors, he said, it did not seem that the house was occupied currently.
As far as firefighters could determine, utilities were still in service at the residence, he said.
The fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m., he said. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in less than an hour.
He said firefighters continued to battle hot spots in the attic of the home. After that work was done, firefighters could begin to investigate to determine the cause of the fire.
Heat and humidity were a factor for firefighters dealing, the chief said. With midday temperatures approaching 90, Smith said they were trying to keep firefighters rehabilitated, giving them breaks and switching out duties.
He said some off-duty personnel were called in to help, and DeKalb Ambulance Service was on the scene to help rehab firefighters who needed it.
“It’s always good to have them on the scene in case we have a heat emergency,” the chief said.
