Fort Payne Police Chief Randy Bynum said officers were dispatched to 207 Watkins Ave NE Apt 192 on at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday for a welfare check on children that reside at that residence.
Bynum said as officers approached the apartment, they detected a strong odor of marijuana in the area. Officers made contact with a resident, and while some officers were at the front door, a subject was attempting to exit the back door carrying a backpack. The male subject attempting to exit the back was identified as Drake Lamar Kirkland, age 27, of Fort Payne. Chief Bynum said due to the overwhelming odor of marijuana, officers detained Kirkland, Tyron Antwone Tripp, age 20, of Gadsden and Shauni Shae Wells, age 20, of Fort Payne. Investigators with the Fort Payne Police Department were contacted and arrived on scene. Once inside the apartment, officers and investigators found numerous loaded firearms, a large quantity of marijuana, two sets of scales, plastic baggies and a large amount of currency. Also, in this residence were two small children. DHR was contacted for the children’s safety. The subjects were each charged with the following:
• Shauni Shae Wells, Possession of Marijuana 1ST, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Chemical Endangerment of a Child with bond totally $100,500.00
• Tyron Antwone Tripp - Possession of Marijuana 1ST, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Chemical Endangerment of a Child with bond totally $100,500.00
• Drake Lamar Kirkland - Possession of Marijuana 1ST, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Chemical Endangerment of a Child with bond totally $100,500.00
Subjects were transported to Fort Payne Police Department without incident and later transferred to the DeKalb County Detention Center.
