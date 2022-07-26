The new agri-science (ag) program and the Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter at Fort Payne Middle School will offer pre-agriscience, ag exploration, and sixth-grade ag classes.
Ag classes provide an opportunity for students to learn about the National FFA Organization, leadership, animal science, plant science, woodworking, farming, leadership, and other areas of the ag industry.
The goal for this new program and FFA chapter is to provide a hands-on learning experience for all students and give them the opportunity to become active FFA members through team competitions, attending various conventions and conferences such as the National FFA convention, and becoming a leader.
All ag departments revolve around three major focal points: SAE (Supervised Agricultural Experience), FFA, and classroom/laboratory experience.
An SAE is a project where students can raise animals, work a job, volunteer, plant a garden, conduct an experiment, and several other options.
This is a chance for students to take what they learn in an ag class and apply it to a project they are interested in.
Each student will have their own unique project that they get to choose. FFA is a key factor for all ag departments. When students become involved in FFA, they are given the opportunity to participate in various teams, attend conventions, competitions, and other FFA-related workshops. Some students may participate in public speaking, livestock evaluation, floriculture, or any team the FFA has to offer.
The National FFA Organization is the largest youth organization in the world. This is where students can put the new knowledge they have learned from their ag class and turn it into a fun competition.
The classroom/laboratory is where students will learn about these different areas of agriculture through traditional classroom instruction and within the school ag shop.
In the near future, I hope to install raised garden beds, a small fruit orchard, and hopefully a greenhouse at FPMS one day to provide a more hands-on learning experience for students in these ag classes.
Ag classes are not just elective classes; they are an opportunity for students to become leaders in their school, community, and world.
I am excited to introduce these middle school students to the ag industry and FFA.
These classes will require a lot of hard work and dedication but the reward of seeing these students learn and grow will be worth it.
