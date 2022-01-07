Trespassing at old hospital can bring high penalties

At this week’s Fort Payne Council Meeting, Mayor Brian Baine said trespassers have recently been entering the old hospital, which is currently being demolished.
The demolition of the old DeKalb General Hospital, which began Nov. 12, 2021, is expected to be completed at the end of January or first of February, according to Baine.
It’s coming down quick,” Baine said. “They took a couple weeks off during Christmas and New Year but they hit it hard starting [Monday] and they’re really going to town with it. It’s looking good.”
The 99,000-square foot hospital was built at the 1300 block of Forest Avenue North in 1951. In 1983, the hospital sold and became Baptist Medical Center DeKalb. The vacated building then served as a retirement home before closing in December 2003 due to rising costs and low occupancy. The space was adapted for apartments, but further refurbishment efforts ended in 2013 when a feasibility study found significant environmental issues like mold and asbestos. This led to stripping the building of materials that could be resold, such as metals. The old hospital building has remained empty and decaying for the last eight years.
“There’s fencing up and there’s Keep Out signs, but there has been some suspicious activity going on there. I do know there are still folks going in and out of the building,” said Baine. “[The contractor] told me [Tuesday] morning that they would prosecute to the fullest extent of the law anyone who was caught up there.”
Human Trafficking Awareness Month
A proclamation was presented on Tuesday to Bonnie Walters, of Family Services of North Alabama, to recognize January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month in the City of Fort Payne and to highlight the dangers of the common occurrence.
The proclamation said the goal of Human Trafficking Awareness Month, established in Alabama in 2011, is “to proclaim equality and freedom of all people, to advocate for legislation, to educate leaders and to encourage public awareness to the various forms of human trafficking.”
The proclamation defined human trafficking as an who is adult or child is harbored, obtained or exported through force, fraud or coercion for the purposes of sexual exploitation, forced labor, involuntary servitude, debt bondage and other forms of slavery.
Baine also recognized Wade Gorham for his recent promotion to assistant fire chief.
The council also:
• passed Resolution 2022-01, which authorizes city police officers to utilize city property while off duty, including vehicles, weapons, etc.
• passed Resolution 2022-02, declaring a recently replaced 1996 KME Fire Apparatus as surplus.
• passed Resolution 2022-03, which de-annexes approximately 220 acres of land from the City of Fort Payne. The property is currently owned by Nick Welden.
• went into executive session, but no action was taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.