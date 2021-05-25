Farmers markets prepare for 2021 season with pre-COVID guidelines

The 2021 farmers market season is here and local markets across DeKalb County are preparing to open.
While last year's season saw many unforeseen guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic, markets across the state had to get creative. However, the new season will open with plenty of excitement and pre-covid guidelines.
The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries and State of Alabama Farmers Market Authority Director Don Wambles said their current recommendations are for markets to operate under normal pre-COVID-19 guidelines.
He said this will allow market vendors and customers to assume personal responsibility for themselves.
“We are looking forward to a great market season,” said Wambles.
According to the Farmers Market Coalition, the explosion of the farm-to-table movement in the U.S had led to a steadily growing number of markets with more than 8,600 registered in 2021.
With a multitude of markets across DeKalb County, shopping at your local farmer's markets shoppers can expect to find anything from fresh produce to ripe fruit and fresh-baked goods.
Local farmers market schedule:
• Fort Payne Main Street Farmers Market will be open Mondays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., along with a popup farmers market on Saturday, May 29.
• Mentone Farmers Market is located at the corner of Scenic Hwy 89 and Alabama Hwy 117 is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. This market is currently open year-around.
• Rainsville Farmers Market meets Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rainsville Field of Dreams pavilion and is scheduled to open Thursday, June 3.
• Henagar Farmers Market will be open Mondays at the city park from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. beginning June 1 through Aug. 30.
• Geraldine Farmers Market is located at the Geraldine Town Park, 13099 County Road 52 is open Wednesdays from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market is scheduled to open on June 2.
• DeKalb County Farmers Market is Tuesdays and Fridays at 3 p.m. at the VFW Fairgrounds and will kick off its season on June 4.
The Alabama Farmers Market Authority encourages communities to buy locally grown food not only to strengthen their family's health with nutrients from fresh produce but also their community.
