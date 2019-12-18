Last week, the DeKalb County Commission presented County Commission Attorney Charles Mauney with a retirement recognition plaque.
Formerly of North Carolina, Mauney arrived in DeKalb County in 1967.
Mauney, who was appointed county attorney in January of 2009 following the retirement of Rocky Watson, will retire at the end of December.
Prior to being named to the lead role, Mauney was a former assistant district attorney before going into private practice.
According to Mauney, he became the assistant district attorney in 1976, a position he held for almost five years. The same year he also became an instructor at Northeast Alabama Community College.
“I taught night classes on business law and constitutional law for a little over two years,” he said.
Through his efforts and hard work, in August of 1981 Mauney said he started his own private practice that handled both civil and criminal cases.
Commission President Ricky Harcrow said his longtime friend Mauney has been the county attorney for 11 years and a “friend for over a half of century.”
“I am happy he's able to retire but saddened because we are losing such a valuable asset to our county commission,” he said.
Mauney addressed the audience after accepting his plaque and voiced his gratitude.
“I am so humbled by all of the kind things that have been said to me regarding this retirement step I am taking,” said Mauney.
Throughout the meetings, since the announcement of his retirement was made public, DeKalb County commissioners have expressed their farewells and good fortune towards Mauney.
Harcrow said his “honesty and integrity are unprecedented for most people he knew.”
“We thank you so very much, we are going to miss you, and we wish you well in the future,” he said.
Commissioner Scot Westbrook said the thing that stands out the most to him personally about Mauney is the kindness and friendship he has extended to him since the day he walked into the commission chambers.
“I appreciate that, and that will go with me the rest of my life,” he said.
Commissioner Shane Wooten said he appreciated Mauney's kindness, his accessibility, and the ability to explain things in terms an “old country boy” can understand.
“When people retire a lot of times you hear about the years of service but the big thing that I’ve heard every time someone has spoken to you is that you will be missed and that is a testament to you and what you’ve done,” said Wooten.
Wooten said the most important thing that he saw was that Mauney always kept involved in his practice was his Christian values.
“You are a fine Christian man,” he said.
Commissioner Chris Kuykendall said, although he won’t see him on a working basis, he will always be his friend.
“selfishly I am going to miss you because you were always keeping me out of trouble and I always need that kind of help, don’t be surprised if I give you a call sometimes for some guidance,” he said.
Commissioner Lester Black said him been the new commissioner Mauney welcomed him in and has been a “good friend.”
Administrator Matt Sharp echoed the many sentiments expressed by the commissioners adding his appreciation for Mauney’s professionalism and integrity.
Mauney addressed the crowd saying he was grateful to have worked with such a fine group of men.
“I’ve worked with many different organizations, and I appreciate all of the citizens who have supported me all the years in my law practice,” he said.
Present for the meeting and the presentation of the plaque was his son Charles Mauney Jr. who is an attorney in Montgomery.
