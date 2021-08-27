DeKalb Regional’s new orthopedic surgeon visits Fort Payne Rotary
Pictured above, Executive Director of Physician Practices Amber Morris, M.D. Dr. Robert Boatwright and Rotarian Patrick Trammell. 

Rotarian Patrick Trammell (right) hosted Dr. Robert Boatwright, M.D. (center), now on team at DeKalb Orthopedics and Sports Medicine during Rotary’s 17 August meeting. Having practiced medicine for the past 12 years, Dr. Boatwright is a graduate of Mercer University School of Medicine and a 13 year Navy veteran, having attained the rank of Commander. Bringing a wide scope of experience and expertise to our area from his medical experiences while in the Navy, Dr. Boatwright expressed his gratitude in being selected to practice in Fort Payne, enabling his family to return to life in a town similar to that of his childhood near Tifton, Georgia. Attending the meeting with Dr. Boatwright was Ms. Amber Morris (right), Executive Director of Physician Practices, integral in the selection and facilitation of medical professionals within the DeKalb Regional Medical Center network of clinics.

