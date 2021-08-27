Rotarian Patrick Trammell (right) hosted Dr. Robert Boatwright, M.D. (center), now on team at DeKalb Orthopedics and Sports Medicine during Rotary’s 17 August meeting. Having practiced medicine for the past 12 years, Dr. Boatwright is a graduate of Mercer University School of Medicine and a 13 year Navy veteran, having attained the rank of Commander. Bringing a wide scope of experience and expertise to our area from his medical experiences while in the Navy, Dr. Boatwright expressed his gratitude in being selected to practice in Fort Payne, enabling his family to return to life in a town similar to that of his childhood near Tifton, Georgia. Attending the meeting with Dr. Boatwright was Ms. Amber Morris (right), Executive Director of Physician Practices, integral in the selection and facilitation of medical professionals within the DeKalb Regional Medical Center network of clinics.
DeKalb Regional’s new orthopedic surgeon visits Fort Payne Rotary
- Special to the Times-Journal
-
-
- 0
Today's e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Fort Payne, AL
Right Now
- Humidity: 63%
- Feels Like: 90°
- Heat Index: 90°
- Wind: 0 mph
- Wind Chill: 84°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:12:54 AM
- Sunset: 07:15:04 PM
- Dew Point: 71°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 89F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 06:12:54 AM
Sunset: 07:15:04 PM
Humidity: 84%
Wind: ESE @ 5mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:13:37 AM
Sunset: 07:13:46 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: ESE @ 9mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 14%
Sunrise: 06:14:20 AM
Sunset: 07:12:27 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: SE @ 8mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 44%
Sunrise: 06:15:04 AM
Sunset: 07:11:08 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: SE @ 8mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Chance of Rain: 88%
Sunrise: 06:15:47 AM
Sunset: 07:09:49 PM
Humidity: 85%
Wind: SSE @ 12mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Rain likely. Potential for flooding rains. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Chance of Rain: 81%
Sunrise: 06:16:30 AM
Sunset: 07:08:29 PM
Humidity: 86%
Wind: SW @ 10mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:17:13 AM
Sunset: 07:07:09 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: NNW @ 8mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Latest News
- Team Tara Jean Benefit Ride happening Saturday
- Rotary’s North Alabama district governor visits Fort Payne Club
- Free concert in Rainsville to feature Wes Hampton
- DeKalb Regional’s new orthopedic surgeon visits Fort Payne Rotary
- Seeing God in the mirror
- Be prepared for long-term care costs
- $67 Million in loans available through Heirs’ Property Relending Program
- Ceremony to be held for 20th anniversary of 9/11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.