The Town of Hammondville held a public hearing on Wednesday to discuss the possibility of a medical cannabis dispensary in town.
“Tonight, the subject matter is discussing the possibility of a medical cannabis dispensary being located here, and that doesn’t mean we are talking about a location or anything else,” said Hammondville Mayor Gene Cleckler. “There’s only one question tonight and that is, does the town of Hammondville allow that to happen? I am sure there may be other concerns, but first, we have to decide if this will happen.”
John Moore, of North DeKalb Medical Clinic, former Hammondville mayor, shared details and answered the question about the proposed business venture.
Moore, who applied and asked for the council’s consideration, said the potential development stems from the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC), established during the 2021 legislative session as the bill was signed into law in May 2021.
The bill allows registered patients to use and safely access medical cannabis preparations in Alabama, making it the 36th medical cannabis state.
On Feb. 24, 2021, the Alabama Senate approved the bill in a 20-10 vote. The House of Representatives followed suit, approving a modified version of the bill in a 68-34 vote on May 6, 2021, and the Senate swiftly concurred with the House’s changes to the details. Gov. Kay Ivey signed the bill into law on May 17, 2021.
Beginning Sept. 1, 2022, a person may apply to the commission for a license for an integrated facility or a license as a cultivator processor, secure transporter, state testing laboratory or dispensary.
Moore said medical cannabis is highly regulated and is only authorized for use for a few conditions including cancer, autism, PTSD, terminal illness and chronic pain, severe depression, Epilepsy or other conditions that cause seizures, sickle cell anemia, Tourette’s syndrome and Parkinson’s disease are among those.
Furthermore, he said, candidates will have to be evaluated by a trained physician, and nurse practitioners or physician assistants under Alabama Law will not be able to prescribe it.
“This is just starting the application process,” said Moore. “Nothing has happened yet, it’s just on paper.”
Throughout the discussion, Moore provided a brief overview of what Alabama is going to allow and not allow including:
• Raw plant, smoking, vaporization, candies and baked goods are not allowed.
• Pills, gelatin cubes, lozenges, oils, suppositories, nebulizers, and patches are allowed.
• Employers could still drug test and prohibit employees from using cannabis.
• Patients could not undertake any task while under the influence of cannabis that would be negligent. Cannabis is banned at correctional facilities and schools.
• No more than four dispensaries, which may have up to three locations in different counties than other sites; starting with one-year post-licensing.
He said patients will undergo an extensive evaluation, for those that meet the requirements an application will be filled out to issue a medicinal marijuana card that’s got all your demographics and a picture. To be presented to the dispensary.
Cleckler said the dispensary is seen as a sort of “new age pharmacy,” providing an alternative to opioids.
“Alabama has been leading the United State since 2006 in opioid prescriptions,” said Moore. “We beat every state in the union. We are number one and have been number one. From 2006 to 2012 there were enough opioid prescriptions for every person in the state, including babies; 126 prescriptions for every person in the state. It’s down to 86 prescriptions now, that’s not a statistic we need to be proud of.”
A topic of interest from attendees included the following:
• Will it open the door to other clinics or businesses such as Methadone Clinics?
• What is it going to bring in as far as “undesirable people” and unintended consequences?
• How are people going to access their prescriptions?
• Possible location site.
• How successful will that business be in Hammondville as opposed to a metropolitan area?
“The fact is why am I against it? My Christian principles and I can’t understand how a Christian can be for it and the Lord not convict them about it. First of all, he was talking about the regulations, but we all know just like the alcohol in Fort Payne, it started tight and it’s loose now. The same thing will be here, we know that,” said Fred Bullard.
“I figured it’s just like the alcohol, you want it for two purposes, for convenience, and the money. Will it bring glory to God in our community, or will it bring our community down?”
Council member Felicia Harrison said she is a true Christian, with a granddaughter who suffers from seizures, about 30 times a day and what helped her was medical cannabis.
“The Lord says we should use medical stuff that comes from a seed, and that is Biblical. Marijuana is grown from a seed, oxycodone, perseid, and morphine are not grown from a seed,” she said.
Troy Bullard said Hammondville does not need a cannabis dispensary. “They can take it to Fort Payne or Henagar where you can buy alcohol and whatever else you want.”
Other community members who are for it shared their struggles with family members who have developed addictions to opioids after having to take them for injuries.
Moore said the undesirable people are already here taking pain medications, many of those drugs that were once illegal but science proved their worth outweighs the risk.
“This is not new, it’s new to us because Alabama has always been behind on everything,” he said.
Others also spoke of the various items sold in various gas stations and convenience stores that kids have access to, which allows them to get high.
“I want to do what’s best for my patients, and what’s best for my patients to be right here at home where they know and trust me,” he said.
“I am not in it to make a bunch of money – we got people right here at home that need help.”
Applications open on Sept. 1, 2022, and need to be in Montgomery on Oct. 15, 2022.
As a result, No action was taken during the regular work session and another town hall open meeting will be announced to gather more input from the community at the next Hammondville Town Council meeting scheduled for Sept. 7 at 6 p.m.
