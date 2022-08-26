The Town of Hammondville held a public hearing on Wednesday to discuss the possibility of a medical cannabis dispensary in town.

“Tonight, the subject matter is discussing the possibility of a medical cannabis dispensary being located here, and that doesn’t mean we are talking about a location or anything else,” said Hammondville Mayor Gene Cleckler. “There’s only one question tonight and that is, does the town of Hammondville allow that to happen? I am sure there may be other concerns, but first, we have to decide if this will happen.”  

