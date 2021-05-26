Law enforcement sees vehicle chase, brief stand-off on Monday

Local law enforcement saw a busy Monday after ending a vehicle chase down US Highway 11 and a brief stand-off at a residence in Sylvania.
Valley Head Police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop Monday afternoon on US Highway 11. DeKalb County investigators then spotted the vehicle as the subject threw items out of the window while he was entering Fort Payne. DeKalb County deputies and investigators followed as the subject entered onto I-59 heading south. The vehicle continued, passing the Collinsville exit for several more miles, before striking a guardrail and the subject losing control of the vehicle. Carter Dale Franklin Jr, 36, of Anniston, was charged with Attempt to Elude, Reckless Endangerment, Resisting Arrest and DUI (Controlled Substance).
“When someone is running others off of the road and driving as erratically and reckless as this guy was, our team was calm and put their tactical driving skills to the test,” Sheriff Nick Welden said.
Deputies with the DCSO and officers with Sylvania, Henagar, Fyffe and Rainsville Police Departments responded to a residence on Industrial Drive in Sylvania Monday night to a subject with “altered mental status”.
A male subject called 911 stating he was going to harm himself, the public and law enforcement. A perimeter was set and members of the DeKalb County Special Response Team were called to the scene. After a brief stand-off, the subject was coaxed out of the residence and taken to a local hospital on a pickup order issued by Probate Judge Ronnie Osborn.
“When you have someone that is having thoughts of hurting themselves or others, we had SRT and dispatchers do an outstanding job communicating effectively with the individual, keeping him calm so hopefully he will now get the help he needs,” Welden said.
Welden thanked the Fort Payne Police Department, Collinsville Police Department, Sylvania Fire Department and the DeKalb Ambulance Service for their help in the two situations.
“Both of these incidents could have turned tragic in the blink of an eye, but thanks to our professional, calm in any situation, great critical thinking and tactical driving law enforcement officers, these two situations ended as good as they could have. Everyone involved did a phenomenal job keeping the public safe in both of these situations and I am proud of them all,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.