On March 18, 2020, the Fort Payne Police Department received a call about a possible case of animal cruelty.
Officers arrived and observed an animal that had been struck by a train. Investigators are in the process of obtaining video footage from area businesses to determine if this was or was not a case of animal cruelty.
If you have any information please contact the Fort Payne Police Department Investigation tip-line at 256-844-6053.
