In light of the tragic fire at Jackson County Park, it is important that we as a community take time to reflect on the great loss that was felt in Scottsboro, Jackson County, and across North Alabama on Monday.
Our county will recover, but those families that so tragically lost loved ones may never fully recover. It is important that we, as a community remember them during this very difficult time, that we lift them in prayer and we support them in any way that we can.
In times like these, we are humbled by the bravery and selflessness shown by our first responders. Our local Fire Department and Chief Necklaus took the call to action and heroically responded. They were supported by numerous agencies, both locally and from across our state and it is important that we recognize them as well. ALEA, AEMA, The State Fire Marshall, First Responders from our neighbors in DeKalb County, Guntersville, The Sheriff’s Department, dive teams, The Coast Guard and countless others. We thank you for your service, commitment and bravery.
Lastly, as our first responders continue in recovery efforts and as they navigate the coming days and weeks, it is imperative that we as a community continue to remember them in prayer as well. They are enduring a very trying time and will face difficulties as they cope with what they have experienced as well.
The Jackson County Legislative Delegation is comprised of Senator Steve Livingston, Representative James “Tommy” Hanes and Representative Ritchie Whorton
