Rainsville Police Chief Kevin Smith was recently recognized for completing 80 hours of an executive law enforcement program.
“On behalf of the University Partnership for Alabama Continuing Education and the Alabama Association if Police Chief, I take great pleasure in announcing that Chief Kevin R. Smith, of Rainsville Police Department, has successfully completed 80 hours of the Certified Law Enforcement Executive Program,” said Robin Yarbrough, director of Continuing Education and Outreach at Jacksonville State University and UPACE Partner.
The program, consisting of specialized, executive-level training, is jointly administered by the University Partnership and the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police.
“This is a mark of success for Chief Smith as well as for the City of Rainsville for its support of the advancement of law enforcement management principles,” Yarbrough said.
Smith received the certificate and recognition at the annual Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police Conference on Aug. 1, 2019 in Orange Beach, Alabama.
Examples of courses included in the program are:
• managing for effectives
• dealing effectively with the external environment
• effective management and supervisory techniques for the police executive
• strategic planning for your department
• generational differences and assessments
the UPACE Partnership is made up of JSU, The University of North Alabama and Troy University Dothan. Its purpose is to make continuing education program available for agencies and associations across the state.
