Commissioners announce intentions for re-election

At the Oct. 12, 2021 DeKalb County GOP Steering Committee meeting, three incumbent county commissioners came forward to announce their intentions to run for re-election.
DeKalb County Commission Chairman Rick Harcrow addressed the committee, thanking them for their service to the county and formally announced his intention to qualify for the May 24, 2021 Republican Primary Election. Harcrow said he is proud of the efforts of the county commission to spend the county’s funds wisely. He also said the budget was always balanced and “in the black”.
Chris Kuykendall, District 3 commissioner, also announced his candidacy for another term. Kuykendall looks forward to the water projects coming in the future and wants to be a part of the long term solution.
Lester Black, District 4 commissioner, was the last to declare his intentions. Black said he has learned much in his first term and wants to use that knowledge to serve his constituents for another four years.
Qualifying for all county offices will begin on Jan. 4 and end on Jan. 28, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.