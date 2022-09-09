Steven Goff finds purpose in teaching

Teachers set the very foundation upon which everything is built but rarely get the credit. The vast majority are underpaid, constantly fighting an uphill battle and never getting the thanks they deserve.
Today we recognise Steven Goff, a former Marine and a current government and economics teacher at Fort Payne High School. After spending several years working as any number of jobs in the “private sector,” he finally found something to “scratch the itch”.
Back in 2016, he decided to go back to school (at the insistence of his grandmother) and settled on becoming a social studies teacher, landing in a profession that would “mean something.”
In 2019, Goff started teaching economics and government to the starry-eyed senior class. He enjoyed his first full year teaching immensely, following through on something that had always been in the back of his mind as a career.
When asked whether he always knew he wanted to be a teacher, Goff said, “That’s a difficult question to answer. I’ve always romanticized the idea of being a teacher. Then I finally went and became a teacher.”
“There are parts of it that are the most rewarding things I’ve ever done in my professional life and other parts that make it easy for me to understand why so many teachers leave the profession soon after they begin. I’m glad I didn’t go straight from high school to college and directly back into the high school classroom. I don’t believe I would have lasted three years. Being a good teacher (assuming I am) is hard and I wouldn’t have been prepared for it... Maybe a better way to say that is that being whatever level teacher I am is hard and I know some teachers work even harder.” Of course, as he headed into his second full year in 2020, the COVID pandemic hit.
“The overwhelming majority of changes that have occurred in my five years have all been COVID-related. Struggles with attendance, building, and implementing virtual content. This year is the first year our seniors have experienced without masks, social distancing, virtual schooling, etc,” Goff explained.
This are still some of the biggest difficulties facing teachers today, but Goff thinks there is one more thing that has proven challenging.
“Disengaged parents. I don’t have hard statistics to back up this claim but I also doubt you could find an educator that would dispute it. The number one indicator I see in whether a student is going to be successful is how involved their parents are in their education. I know there are outliers that don’t fit into what I just said, but they’re the exceptions that prove the rule in my opinion,” he said,
Beyond the struggles and challenges imposed over the last few years, Goff still manages to find the positives, even in the little things.
“For me, the biggest highlight is being out and about and running into students and them calling out, ‘Hey Coach!’ or ‘Hi, Mr. Goff’ with a smile on their face,” he said. “Right or wrong, it gives me the feeling that I’ve been at least a little bit of positivity in their lives.”
He said any potential teachers looking to make an impact on their students should “get as much education in the field you plan to teach as you can, either from classes or independent study. The education classes you have to take, the qualifications they are going to require you to get, and the tests they are going to make you pass will do basically zero for you in the classroom. Do your best to make yourself a subject matter expert for the curriculum you are teaching.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.