A bill to raise the maximum life insurance benefit for military families from $400,000 to $500,000 has passed the U.S. House of Represenatives.
U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville, a member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee (SVAC), introduced the “Supporting Families of the Fallen Act” in September 2021. That December, the committee favorably passed the bill, which set it up for consideration before the full Senate.
After passing the Senate in March of 2022, the legislation passed the U.S. House of Representatives on Sept. 29 and awaits President Joe Biden’s signature.
Tuberville noted the legislation finally improves the benefit after 17 years without an increase.
Numerous groups have praised the legislation, including the Military Officers Association of America and Wounded Warrior Project.
“The Supporting Families of the Fallen Act is long overdue and will authorize the Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance (SGLI) and Veterans’ Group Life Insurance (VGLI) to catch up with inflation. This legislation is ultimately about supporting the families of servicemembers and MOAA looks forward to growing bi-partisan support for this important modernization of life insurance,” said Dana Atkins, President and CEO of Military Officers Association of America.
“This bill would raise the coverage amount of VA’s life insurance policies for both Veterans and those currently serving, and provides additional peace of mind and security for military and veteran families,” said Wounded Warrior Project’s Vice President for Government and Community Relations, Jose Ramos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.