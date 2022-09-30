A bill to raise the maximum life insurance benefit for military families from $400,000 to $500,000 has passed the U.S. House of Represenatives. 

U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville, a member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee (SVAC), introduced the “Supporting Families of the Fallen Act” in September 2021. That December, the committee favorably passed the bill, which set it up for consideration before the full Senate. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.