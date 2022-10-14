Visiting doctor about a rash led to rare cancer diagnosis

Jennifer Owen, at center, appreciates the added time she has with her family since her diagnosis for one of the rarest and most quickly spreding cancers of the breast.

 Contributed photo

Jennifer Owen never dreamed that the rash bothering her for months would turn out to be one of the most aggressive and rare forms of breast cancer, accounting for only 1-5% of cancers. 

“I’d been working outside and thought it was just heat irritation until it started itching and that’s when, luckily, I felt a knot,” she said. 

