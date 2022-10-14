Visiting doctor about a rash led to rare cancer diagnosis

Jennifer Owen never dreamed that the rash bothering her for months would turn out to be one of the most aggressive and rare forms of breast cancer, accounting for only 1-5% of cancers.
“I’d been working outside and thought it was just heat irritation until it started itching and that’s when, luckily, I felt a knot,” she said.
Since it happened to be time for her to have a mammogram performed, she scheduled the appointment with a doctor and hoped it would turn out to be of no real concern.
“After my mammogram came back good, we thought maybe I had a cyst, because by then it had become painful. Everyone I talked to said that breast cancer doesn’t hurt, that’s not true,” Owen said.
Her physician, Dr Weemes, sent her for an ultrasound to get to the bottom of what was happening inside of her body.
“I knew it wasn’t good when he called me personally. He said I had a mass and needed to go to a breast clinic. Within minutes after he hung up, his office called and had already set me up at
for taking it seriously and not trying to treat me for other things first. I’ve met many women throughout my treatment that were misdiagnosed for months because Inflammatory breast cancer, or IBC, is not your typical-looking breast cancer,” she said.
According to the American Cancer Society, the disease is characterized by cancer cells blocking lymph vessels in the skin of the breast. This type of breast cancer is called “inflammatory” because the breast often looks swollen and red, or inflamed.
“My stage 3 triple negative IBC became noticeable within weeks, but it doesn’t always have a lump, making it harder to diagnose. That’s why so many women, especially young women, are misdiagnosed with mastitis, cellulitis or infection,” Owen said.
A doctor can easily misdiagnose it as mastitis, cellulitis or infection and attempt to treat it with antibiotics. Precious time may be lost to treat it before it spreads to nearby lymph nodes. The possibility of IBC should be considered more strongly if a woman has the symptoms but isn’t pregnant or breastfeeding, or has been through menopause.
At age 47, it became Owen’s mission to educate everyone she can about IBC.
“I’d never even heard of inflammatory breast cancer,” she said.
While a physical exam and other tests may show findings that are “suspicious for” IBC, only a biopsy (taking out a small piece of the breast tissue and looking at it in the lab) can definitively tell for sure that it is cancer.
Women with IBC tend to receive a worse prognosis than women with other common types of breast cancer. IBC tends to occur in women younger than 40 years of age and black women appear to develop it more often than white women.
The 5-year survival rates for inflammatory breast cancer are 54% if the cancer has not spread outside of the breast, but 19% if it has spread to distant parts of the body such as the lungs, liver or bones. These figures are based on the percentage of people with the same type and stage of cancer who are still alive five or more years after being diagnosed.
Symptoms include swelling of the skin of the breast, redness involving more than one-third of the breast, swelling of the lymph nodes under the arms or near the collarbone, a retracted or inverted nipple, one breast looking larger than the other because of swelling, one breast feeling warmer and heavier than the other, and a breast that may be tender, painful or itchy.
“It may appear as skin inflammation, thickening skin or skin that resembles orange peel or may just appear as swelling,” Owen said.
“It’s hard to detect on mammogram or ultrasound. IBC cells enter the skin and lymph vessels so by the time you are diagnosed it is at least stage III. It is so important for women to not only do self exams but also to note any changes in skin appearance, even small ones.”
IBC is always at a locally advanced stage when it’s first diagnosed because the breast cancer cells have grown into the skin. (This means it is at least stage III.) In about 1 of every 3 cases, IBC has already spread (metastasized) to distant parts of the body when it is diagnosed because it grows and spreads much more quickly than other cancers, which makes it harder to treat successfully.
“After a whirlwind diagnosis and many biopsies, we researched treatment options and doctors who specialize in IBC. I was lucky enough to be able to go, and to get accepted into the IBC research clinic at MD Anderson in Houston, Texas,” Owen recalled.
The biopsy can test for certain proteins that can help doctors decide which treatments are most likely to be helpful.
“After my first meeting with my team of doctors at MD Anderson, I finally felt hope. They didn’t want to treat me, they wanted to CURE me! I truly feel that God placed me with the #1 IBC researcher in the world,” she said.
She received treatment from the country’s top IBC radiologist.
“They allowed me to have my chemo at Tennessee Oncology under their supervision. After 16 rounds of chemo, I had a mastectomy and my husband, Michael, and I lived in Houston for six weeks while I underwent twice-a-day radiation for 44 rounds. Being away from my family for so long was the hardest part of treatment for me,” she said.
While educating herself about her illness, Owen was surprised to learn that men also suffer from IBC.
“I met a lady in Texas who lost her dad to IBC last year,” she said. “Of course, men never think they can get breast cancer and this type is so sneaky that it’s too late when they realize what it is.”
She said she will happily explain IBC to anyone who wants to learn more because she prefers to see the spreading of awareness rather than the spreading of cancer.
When contacted recently to share her story for this edition, Owen said she has been cancer-free since last December. She calls herself not merely a breast cancer survivor but also a “thriver”.
She feels that prayers “without ceasing” from her family, friends, her church, her bosses and coworkers at Pastureland Farms and the community got her through one of the toughest experiences anyone can face.
“When you can physically feel people praying for you and know that God is so close to you, it’s indescribable,” she said.
“To have felt that love made this experience worth every pain and day of sickness. God has blessed me with my husband the best two children and their spouses and four precious grandchildren.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.