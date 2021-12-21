Members of Angels in the Lane were surprised by special visitors during their Monday night bowling at Mountain Lanes in Rainsville.
The group, composed of more than 25 special needs members including residents from the ARC of DeKalb County and Day Program participants, meets every Monday night providing them with a chance to fellowship, make new friends and show off their bowling skills.
As the bowlers warmed up and settled into their techniques from one-handed to two-handed, Father Christmas appeared causing an uproar or excitement amongst the group.
Cheers, claps and squeals greeted Santa Claus as he made his way to the group, and lurking around the corner was none other than the Grinch.
In addition to the evening's exciting laughs, the bowlers took the opportunity to thank sponsor Jim Garrett, for their night of bowling and pizza.
Supporter Rusty Wynn of the Outfield Angels, a special needs baseball team for participants of all ages and disabilities from across DeKalb County, said the purpose of these events is for them to have fun.
Member Leno Hernandez, not in attendance Monday night, received a special visit from Santa last week at First State Bank where he was gifted a new bike for Christmas.
Wynn said he had asked Santa for a bike during the Fort Payne City Christmas Parade.
“When Santa came by, he said, ‘Tell Ho Ho I want a bicycle,’” he said. “The Outfield Angels went out and bought a bicycle and the owner of Mountain Lanes in Rainsville dressed up as Santa, came and delivered it to him.”
To follow updates on the Outfield Angels or to sponsor a gathering, follow them at www.facebook.com/outfieldangels or by searching Facebook @Outfieldangels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.