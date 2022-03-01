Police station moves to former school

The Fort Payne Police Department has announced switching its address to 1700 Williams Avenue NE, according to Fort Payne Police Chief David Davis.
Authorities will operate from the south end of the former Williams Avenue Elementary School.
Starting March 7, there will be no public entry in the former building that housed the Police Department, although the 911 Center and City Jail will still function from that location without public access.
The department’s mailing address will remain 200 Gault Avenue S, but the public will need to visit the new location for police reports and accident reports. The Williams Avenue location will also be the public entrance for any assistance needed from Police Chief David Davis, Assistant Police Chief Lee Traylor, or members of the Investigation and Patrol Divisions.
Enter from the front of the building on the south end, entering through the double doors, where marked, off Williams Avenue NE.
Davis said the road that runs behind the school, Jaycee Drive, will now be closed to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.