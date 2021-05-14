Board accepts Barnett's resignation, beings search for next superintendent

The DeKalb County Board of Education on Tuesday night heard from board attorney Taylor Brooks of Lanier Ford Shaver and Payne Attorney at Law, following the approval of the resignation of DeKalb County Superintendent Jason Barnett effective June 8, 2021.
Brooks took the opportunity to walk the board through the process of selecting a new superintendent for the district.
“I represent a lot of boards of education around north Alabama, and part of my service is to do superintendent searches for various boards,” said Brooks. “Within the last year, Morgan County had a middle of the term search for a superintendent which would be very similar to this situation.”
Through his presentation, Brooks delivered a timeline of his process which he said has been successful in other school systems.
He emphasized the selection of a successor to DeKalb County’s current Superintendent Jason Barnett laid on the hands of the board who will pick the finalist and ultimately the next DeKalb County superintendent.
“My only job is really to facilitate the process and ensure that you're compliant with the law,” Brooks said. “I’ve developed a timeline based on my experience of what time it would take to get done and based on the requirements of the law. The rest is all your decision.”
According to the Alabama Code Title 16. Education Statute 16-9-11, a vacancy in the position of county superintendent shall be filled by the county board of education within 180 days after such a vacancy occurs. Within 90 days after the occurrence of a vacancy, the county board of education shall announce, in a regularly or specially called meeting, a proposed process and timeline for posting and selecting a superintendent.
Statute 16-9-11 also states in the event such vacancy is not filled by the county board of education within 180 days, the state superintendent shall withhold state warrants until the vacancy is filled unless the board, to the satisfaction of the state superintendent, exhibits good faith and reasonable effort in progress toward selecting a superintendent.
Brooks noted the board is already “ahead of the curve” since it had begun the search this week and Barnett’s position will not be vacant until his last day on June 9, 2021.
On Wednesday a Notice of Vacancy was posted on the DeKalb County Schools website with links and information for interested candidates to apply.
“After 30 days there will be a collection of candidates who have applied,” said Brooks. “I’ve had a few as nine but normally it’s around 20 candidates.”
He said thereafter, remote access would be granted to access the application packets to each of the board members, who will have time to review the applicants.
“Each board member will review them individually and each board member individually sends me a ranking of their top five candidates,” Brooks said. “Don’t share it with other board members.”
The following is a tentative outline of the DeKalb County Schools superintendent search, which is subject to change:
• May 11 - The DeKalb County Board of Education approves Notice of Vacancy, Superintendent Search Timeline and Process
• May 12 - Notice of Vacancy is posted on the board of education website.
• May 12 through June 14 - applications are received
• June 14 at 5:00 p.m. - deadline to receive applications
• June 15-22 - field of applicants is narrowed to finalists
• June 23-30 - possible interviews will be held if needed (interviews are optional at the discretion of the board of education)
• July 8 - DeKalb County Board of Education selects a new Superintendent at the board meeting.
According to Brooks, the search may play out in two different ways:
• The board members have different opinions about who the top candidates are in which case interviews are scheduled and the board votes on a candidate.
• The board members have similar or same top candidates in which case there may be a clear top contender for the vacancy. Board members then would be called by Brooks individually to ask if an interview is desired.
“If it’s clear the board really wants a particular person, interviews are not required by the statute and of course this is all your decision,” Brooks said. “But the thought is if there’s just a candidate who is jumping out there, do we really want to bring three people in here through the interview process that may not have a chase to get it.”
While the search is in motion the board will have to name an interim superintendent to take over after Barnett leaves, who will fill the vacancy until a new superintendent is selected by the board.
DeKalb County Board of Education Chairman Randy Peppers said as the board dives into the search he wants everybody to know they are going to work as quickly and thoroughly as possible.
“We are not taking [this decision] lightly. We have important decisions ahead of us and we are going to do the right thing,” he said. “In the meantime, we are looking at who we will name for an interim, hopefully, we will have that very soon.”
Following Tuesday evening's presentation from Brooks, the board also approved the Notice of Vacancy, the Superintendent Search Timeline and Process.
