Commissioners sworn into duty

The DeKalb County Commission discussed five separate water projects at this week's meeting.
Administrator Matt Sharp brought up the Red Bud Project to install 6,850 feet worth of water lines to provide residents in the Grove Oak area of District Two who currently rely on private wells.
Sharp explained the commission has already allocated $300,000 to the project from the American Rescue Plan Act funds since June. Marshall County, which is included in the same area, initially chipped in nearly $100,000. Unfortunately, this was not enough as the bids came in at a reported $77,500 higher than originally thought.
Sharp requested the commission allocate an additional $27,500 while Marshall County provides an additional $50,000 to see the project completed.
District Three Commissioner Terry Harris said, “That’s what it takes to get this done. As I said, these people have been living on these roads for the last 50 or 60 years. They’ve never had good water. I think it’s pretty steep for the number of houses down that road, but this is our only opportunity to get water in that area. I think it’s good news for the people in the county and who live down there."
Following approval of Sharp's request, District Four Commissioner Lester Black discussed a water main upgrade along Highway 835 that would replace the current three-inch water main with a six-inch upgrade in order to raise the amount of water that can be transported through.
This would alleviate stress for the fire department in emergency situations. Black also claimed that the cost would be relatively low in comparison to the benefits it would bring, as the requested funds tallied around $26,000. The total project cost is over $130,000 with the DeKalb County Water Authority putting in about $100,000.
Three other projects -- in Collinsville and on County Roads 396 and 180 -- were all looking to secure further funds from the commission.
Sharp explained that the American Rescue Plan Act would be used to fund these projects further.
The Collinsville water project plans to install almost 5,000 feet of PVC water pipe to replace the current cast iron pipes on Raines Court, McClain Street, First Avenue, Davis Street, and Center Street.
The project would also undergo the task to replace the cast iron pipe in the Ryan subdivision and replace nearly 5,000 feet worth of asbestos cement pipe along Highway 11 with eight-inch PVC pipe.
“We went through the process of getting the agreements done, but five months later and they’ve not started this project yet. Now what we need to do is to do a resolution to authorize expenditure on these. But hopefully, they’ll be getting close to starting,” Sharp explained.
The 396 project to install 2,158 feet of PVC pipe along Country Road 396, was completed last month, but the invoice had yet to be paid. The commission vote to allocate $100,000 from ARPA funds for the project. The actual cost to the county will only amount to around $80,000.
The project on 180 is to replace 14,000 feet of 3 and 2.5-inch pipe with six-inch pipe a bigger project, with only one payment request thus far. Currently, the commission has allocated $375,000 of ARPA funds to this project. The DeKalb Water Authority pitched in $160,000. These changes would impact 204 current customers and benefit an additional 60 customers.
All the resolutions were passed without objection.
Currently, the county has other projects waiting in the wings as there is a plan to allocate $5 million of ARPA funds toward water projects in the area over the next few years.
The American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill, passed Congress on March 10, 2021. It allocates $60 billion to counties.
