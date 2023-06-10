Legislation gives DeKalb a second district judge

The wheels of justice in DeKalb County are expected to move a bit faster in the future, after passage of Senate Bill 39 – a measure that creates seven new judgeships across the state, including a new district judgeship here.
The bill gives funding for three additional district judges and four circuit judges in the state.
Ninth Circuit Presiding Judge Andrew Hairston said the additional judge for DeKalb County has been an ongoing need.
“Our caseload over the last 20 years has tripled,” Hairston said, driven largely by drugs.
“Meth came on the scene and exploded our docket,” he said, not just with drug offenses, but with theft cases and person-against-person crimes stemming from the need to feed addictions and the affects of drug use.
The Ninth Judicial Circuit is comprised of DeKalb and Cherokee counties, and it has three circuit judges: Hairston, Shaunathan Bell and Jeremy Taylor.
“We ride the circuit between between Cherokee and DeKalb,” Hairston said. Each county currently has a district judge serving that county alone. In DeKalb County, Steven Whitmire is district judge.
The new law will givn DeKalb County a second district judgeship, he said, which will be filled in the 2024 election.
“We are very, very thankful to the legislature,” Hairston said for passage of the bill. It had been considered for years, but never made it through the legislature.
The presiding judge said almost every case that come to court starts in district court, creating an enormous caseload. Felony criminal charges start in district court until an indictment is returned, then the case is moved to circuit court. Misdemeanor charges, some civil cases, and small claims cases are handled in district court, Hairston said.
The main complaint people have with the court system is that they come to the courthouse, wait all day, only to see the case that required their presence continued, he explained.
“They want to move on with their lives,” Hairston said. “We feel that as mych as they do.” The judges want to move through their dockets as well, but there are only so many hours in the day, and only four judges hear all the cases in DeKalb and Cherokee counties. In 2021, for example, that totaled 18,847 cases in the circuit.
It will be some time before the new district judge is in place. The primary for the 2024 vote will be in March, with the general election in November.
In some ways, the time is needed.
Hairston said there have been meetings with DeKalb County Commission President Ricky Harcrow about renovations to make room for a new judge.
A new courtroom and office space will be needed, he said.
Discussions will be needed as well, Hairston said, with current district judge Whitmire about the division of the caseload.
He said officials expect to have everything ready when its time for the new district judge to take the bench.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.