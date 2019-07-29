Pete returns to Fort Payne

Fort Payne Main Street and the City of Fort Payne welcome the 2nd annual Pete the Cat Day August 3 at the historic DeKalb Theatre downtown.
James Dean, Fort Payne native and author of Pete the Cat is set to be at the DeKalb Theatre from 9 a.m. until noon signing books and artwork.
Fort Payne Main Street director Tim Harris said, “we are happy that James is back for a second year” and they are looking forward to it.
Harris said the signing is limited to one item per person, and there will be numbers given at the door for line placement.
Harris said Dean is a 1976 Fort Payne High School graduate who also attended Auburn University in Auburn, Alabama.
According to petethecatbooks.com, Dean turned his natural love for cats into his life’s work, and his art has been sold in over ninety galleries and shops across the United States.
There will be books, t-shirts, plushes, and prints available for purchase in the lobby.
“The [Fort Payne] Chamber [of Commerce] is going to be selling t-shirts, and Katherine’s [Gallery and Custom] Framing is going to be selling books and prints in the lobby also,” Harris said.
Pete the Cat Day is set to feature Pete the Cat story reading and Pete the Cat cartoon show.
Harris said his wife, Donna, will be reading Pete the Cat Books in the lobby Saturday.
Along with the festivities, there will also be art activities and a coloring table.
“We are going to have crayons and Pete the Cat coloring sheets for the kids to color,” said Harris.
For the latest Pete the Cat books, picture books, and songbooks visit www.petethecatbooks.com/books.
