Buying a new vehicle in the current economic landscape can seem like a truly daunting task. With the current financial instability, the stress of a large purchase can be taxing. However, the weight of this decision can be mitigated by buying a pre-owned or “used” vehicle.
With a new vehicle purchase, the depreciation (the loss of value) of the vehicle starts as soon as it leaves the lot. The loss can be pretty extreme for the first few years of ownership of that car or truck, as by the third or fourth year of ownership, the value has dropped significantly, but buying pre-owned can bypass that sort of steep depreciation.
Buying “used” is nothing new to the American consumer, especially when purchasing vehicles. According to Paul Taylor, the chief economist for the National Automobile Dealers Association, there are 50 million pre-owned vehicles sold in America each year, and according to a study by McKinsey and Company in 2018, this number is only expected to go up as “used” car sales begin to dwarf new car sales.
There can be a certain risk to buying pre-owned vehicles, however, there are some strategies that you, as a consumer, can take to minimize the risk and make the right purchase for you. The first step is to find whoever you’re buying the vehicle from. You can go through a private seller, but that can be a much bigger gamble than using a dealership.
Utilizing a dealership carries several advantages, including “certified” pre-owned vehicles. These CPOs are usually lightly driven, low-mileage, accident-free vehicles that aren’t much older than a few years, and that still have warranty coverage from the original manufacturer. These can be a bit more expensive than your typical used vehicles, but come with the pros of with warranty coverage mentioned above, being a newer, low-mileage vehicle, knowing the vehicle has received a thorough inspection from the dealership you’re purchasing from, and potentially unique interest rates for the vehicle. The cons are the higher cost, as mentioned above, and that there will be limited choices in these vehicles due to the specific benchmarks they have to hit.
Even if you aren’t buying a CPO vehicle, remaining open-minded when it comes to purchasing a pre-owned vehicle is key. By their very nature, it’s going to be a lot more difficult to find exactly what you are looking for in a “used” car as the dealership has less control over what their pre-owned inventory will be. So remaining open-minded when it comes to things like makes, models, colors, and features will make your life easier. Along with the ease of it, being open-minded about these things can lead to more flexibility in price.
The ultimate key to purchasing a new vehicle is actually quite simple. You have to do your research. Utilizing tools such as Kelley Blue Book and CARFAX, along with checking different financing rates are essential before making a purchase. Not to mention, the vast majority of dealerships have websites that you can access ahead of time to get an idea of what their inventory looks like. Being proactive is the best thing you can do before purchasing a vehicle, especially in today’s economy.
So. You have done your research, you have an idea of what you want (while remaining flexible), and you have made a decision on where you are purchasing a car or truck from. How do you avoid spending hours in the dealership, and get in and out as quickly as you can? Well, it all comes back to being prepared. Bringing necessary paperwork with you ahead of time, such as paycheck stubs, bank statements, and proof of insurance can greatly expedite the process of buying a vehicle. One of the most consistent complaints about buying a car from a dealership is the amount of time it takes to get in and out and the more prepared you are as a consumer, it will reduce the time it’ll take to finish your purchase and drive your “new” vehicle off the lot.
