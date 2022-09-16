Buying a new vehicle in the current economic landscape can seem like a truly daunting task. With the current financial instability, the stress of a large purchase can be taxing. However, the weight of this decision can be mitigated by buying a pre-owned or “used” vehicle.

With a new vehicle purchase, the depreciation (the loss of value) of the vehicle starts as soon as it leaves the lot. The loss can be pretty extreme for the first few years of ownership of that car or truck, as by the third or fourth year of ownership, the value has dropped significantly, but buying pre-owned can bypass that sort of steep depreciation. 

