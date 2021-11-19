Phillips appointed to state education committee

Jonathan Phillips, DeKalb County Career Tech Supervisor, was recently appointed to the Alabama State Department of Education Career Tech Division’s Career Readiness Indicator Review Committee by Assistant State Superintendent of Career Technical Education and Workforce Development Dr. Jimmy Hull to represent Alabama Workforce Region 1.
The committee’s role is to review all current and proposed career readiness credentials to ensure each credential meets business and industry standards and recommend those credentials to Dr. Hull and state department leadership. In a continuing effort to prepare students across Alabama to be ready for life after graduation. Most career tech credentials are nationally recognized, giving students a competitive edge upon graduation in this ever-changing workforce.
Phillips said, “I’m humbled that state leadership and Dr. Hull have entrusted me with the task of serving on this worthy committee as we prepare students for both career and post-secondary success after high school. Our goal in DeKalb County Career Tech is to prepare our graduates for life after graduation, whether they decide to begin a career, post-secondary education, or both. Offering nationally-recognized credentials provides our students with a firm foundation to build a successful career.”
Career tech credentialing allows Alabama High School graduates to earn business and industry credentials while in school, giving each student a competitive advantage that leads to better employment opportunities, higher salaries, and benefits.
