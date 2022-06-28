Rainsville’s Animal Control initiative marks five years of service

The Rainsville City Animal Control program recently marked five years of service.
Last week, the council heard an update from Rainsville’s Code Enforcement and Revenue Officer Sandy Little, who noted since being established, the animal control program has seen tremendous progress.
“I am really impressed and shocked at the number of calls we answered,” said Little. “In five years, we answered 1078 calls for service.”
Service calls ranged from assisting the Rainsville Police Department when an arrest was made with pets involved to aiding the Fort Payne City and DeKalb County Animal Control when needed.
“350 stray animals were taken out of the city of Rainsville in the last five years,” Little said. “We helped 10 injured animals get medical needs, and out of those 350, we couldn’t get an exact number, but the vast majority of them got rehome and didn’t get put down.”
She said for the first time in three years, the city has just recently had to purchase bait food for traps due to their developed working relationship with the DeKalb County Animal Control, who provided donations.
As a result, most of the expenses for the program came from having to replace worn equipment.
“In 2022, we answered 468 calls, last year we were down 198, and this year so far, we are already halfway through the year, and we’ve only had 81 calls for service,” Little said. “It shows there was a need for our service but that it’s working, and we are making progress.”
She said part of their service also includes educating pet owners about the local spay and neuter program and encouraging them to be responsible pet owners.
“We’ve been contacted by people thanking us because their children can now ride a bicycle down the street, they can walk with their kids and family and not feel like something is going to happen,” said Little. “It’s made a difference.”
Also last week, the Rainsville City Council held a special called meeting to accept the Highway 75 South turning lane bid, accessing the property of the new public works shop facility.
The council accepted the project bid of $99,519.40 from Wiregrass Construction.
The council also:
• approved changing the upcoming July meeting to Wed. July 6, 2022, due to the Fourth of July Holiday.
• approved changing employee travel mileage reimbursement from .58 cents per mile to .75 due to the increase in gas prices. Should the prices go down, the option to move back to .58 cents per mile is available.
• approved hiring Sean Fowler as a full-time police officer at the Rainsville Police Department starting June 20, 2022.
• approved the promotion of Alex Jose to Sergeant at the Rainsville Police Department on 6-22-22.
• approved travel and training request from Rainsville Police Chief Michael Edmondson, assistant police chief Matt Crum, and lieutenant Josh Wilson for a Handgun Instructor Course.
• approved travel and training request for Josh Wilson to attend the FBI Academy.
• approved rebuilding the motor of Engine 1 of the Rainsville Fire Department at the cost of $6,000.
• approved ordering 150 garbage cans from Wastequip at the cost of $11,385.00 with a savings of $2300.
• approved a $1000 sponsorship to Rainsville Cub Scouts Pack 184 toward their upcoming Carnival Fundraiser slated for Saturday, July 9, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lions Club Building located at 280 Rodeo Lane in Rainsville.
The next council meeting is scheduled for July 6, 2022, with a workshop at 4 p.m. and a regular session at 4:30 p.m.
