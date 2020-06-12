Snead State Community College is pleased to announce its President’s List for the Spring 2020 semester. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a perfect grade point average of a 4.0 (all A’s) and be enrolled for 12 or more credit hours of regular college-level courses.
Crossville
• Maria Alonzo
• Cassie Alexandra Black
• Jacob Keith Chamblee
• Maribel Lopez Cortez
• Summer Lane Maddox
• Reighan Janae Mintz
• Jennifer Michelle Ramirez
• Jose Emanuel Ramirez-Rodriguez
Geraldine
• Shelby Madison Brothers
Henagar
• Alexis N. Porter.
Snead State Community College is proud to announce the Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester. Students must hold a minimum of 3.50-3.99 grade point average and be enrolled in 12 or more hours of regular college level courses to be eligible for the Dean’s List.
Collinsville
• Courtney R. Baine
Crossville
• Kaitlyn Nicole Eakes
• Emma LeAnn Harper
• Brittany Morgan Hartmann
• Jay M. Luther
• Mary I. Ocampo
• Juana Alicia Renteria
• Beonica L. Rodriguez
• Melissa D. Stover
Fort Payne
• Isaac Cade Maddox
Fyffe
• Seth D. Benefield and Adrian C. Wooden.
