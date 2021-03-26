Tennessee man arrested for 2018 rape in Rainsville

The Rainsville Police Department has charged and arrested James Barlow Calfee of Landover, TN with rape in the first degree.
In October of 2018, a female victim reported that she had been forcefully raped in the Rainsville City Park by an unknown suspect. The victim was able to video the suspect with her phone after the alleged rape had occurred.
A DNA sample was obtained and sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for analysis. The analysis was returned to the Rainsville Police Department after a period of time and identified the suspect as James Barlow Calfee. The DNA profile was matched to a sample on file that was taken from Calfee in Washington State where he was charged with robbery in the first degree. He was found guilty of that charge and was sentenced to prison.
The DNA evidence, along with the video that was recorded of the suspect, led to a warrant being obtained for Calfee’s arrest and entered in to NCIC. Calfee’s whereabouts were unknown.
On March 5, 2021, the Rainsville Police Department was contacted by Kentucky State Police. A trooper in Whitesburg in Letcher County, Kentucky, said he had conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as James Calfee. Calfee was arrested and charged with DUI and receiving stolen property in the first degree since he was driving a stolen vehicle. After running Calfee through NCIC, the rape first warrant alerted Kentucky authorities, prompting them to contact Rainsville.
A copy of the warrant was faxed to Letcher County Jail, and they held Calfee until extradition could be arranged.
Calfee waived extradition and was transported to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on March 25, 2021. Prosecution is pending.
The Rainsville Police Department said they would like to extend gratitude to the Kentucky State Police, Letcher County Sheriff’s Office and Jail, Letcher County Clerk’s Office and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for their help and for the work they all did in the effort to bring Calfee into custody in the pursuit of justice in this case.
“I am proud of the work that has been done by our department, and by the agencies who have assisted us in bringing Calfee back to Alabama so that we can bring closure to this case,” Chief Michael Edmondson said. “It has been a team effort. This is also a great example of the importance DNA evidence. It was a vital part of identifying the suspect.”
Calfee is being held at the Cecil Reed Detention Center at the DCSO.
