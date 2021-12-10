Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine told the council at Tuesday’s meeting that his meeting with the Alabama Department of Transportation successfully convinced them to send another engineer to inspect the intersection of Airport Road and Greenhill Boulevard, where traffic backs up daily because of heavy congestion during rush hour and the lack of a traffic signal.
“It was a really good meeting,” Baine said. “I have reiterated to them that Airport Road and U.S. 11 continues to be an issue. I’m still pushing to get a red light there to relieve some of the traffic that backs up. I have also continued to talk about the need for rehab on Gault Avenue, an alternative route for the [railroad track] overpass. There are some things that might happen soon to trigger that so I keep pushing for that. I can tell you one thing: they are going to know who I am before this term ends. If I have to go over there every month and visit with them… we will see something done.”
The mayor plans to make a State of the City public address from the City Auditorium in late January or early February.
“We’ve been in office a year now and can spell out everything that we’re doing,” he said. “This is something I want to do yearly so we can tell the public what’s going on and what projects we have lined up.”
One of those projects includes upgrades of the existing Sports Complex to remodel bathrooms and other improvements as work continues developing the site of a proposed new complex to replace it.
Baine also thanked city employees for their efforts installing Christmas lights throughout the downtown area. This year, the light show includes the addition of decorated trees as the library’s Candy Cane Lane moved to Gault Avenue, formerly at the Alabama Walking Park. Lights have also been strung along First Street between buildings, which Baine said is adding a special touch to the holiday festivities.
Due to bad weather expected on Friday, Christmas in the Park and the Fort Payne Christmas Parade were rescheduled for Monday, Dec. 13, at 4 and 6 p.m. respectively.
In other business, applications to fill the remaining year on Wallace Smith’s term serving on the Board of Directors of the Fort Payne Improvement Authority will be accepted at City Hall until 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16. Smith, who died Nov. 16, served on the board since 2013 and was board president. His widow, Monia Keef Smith, requested to serve out what remains of his current three-year term, but this city council attempts to open board appointments broadly to the public and will interview applicants on Dec. 20, likely voting who to select at the Dec. 21 council meeting. The five members of the FPIA Board serve three-year terms. For more information on applying, call (256) 845-1524.
