A single-vehicle crash at 2:20 p.m. Monday, July 27, claimed the life of a Collinsville man. Terry Glenn Pigg ,62, was killed when the John Deere 6220 tractor he was driving left the roadway on County Road 212 and overturned. Pigg was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred approximately five miles North of Collinsville in Etowah County. Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.