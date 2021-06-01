More than 2,000 students were recognized for their outstanding academic performance over the Spring 2021 semester at JSU by being named to the President's or Dean's List, including:
• Garrett Cantrell of Collinsville (35961); Dean's List
• William Cooper of Collinsville (35961); President's List
• Aubrey Traffanstedt of Collinsville (35961); President's List
• Erin Langley of Collinsville (35961); President's List
• Tyler Johnson of Collinsville (35961); Dean's List
• Lily Wills of Collinsville (35961); President's List
• Savannah Blackwell of Collinsville (35961); Dean's List
• Abby Williams of Crossville (35962); Dean's List
• Cassie Black of Crossville (35962); President's List
• Logan Politakis of Crossville (35962); Dean's List
• Tatem Jones of Crossville (35962); Dean's List
• Jada Hester of Crossville (35962); President's List
• Michael Rivera Gonzalez of Crossville (35962); Dean's List
• Miranda Griffin of Crossville (35962); Dean's List
• Kaitlyn May of Crossville (35962); President's List
• Justin Murphy of Crossville (35962); Dean's List
• Mackenzie Pope of Crossville (35962); President's List
• Georgia Mayfield of Crossville (35962); President's List
• Levi Maness of Dawson (35963); Dean's List
• Austin Willoughby of Dawson (35963); Dean's List
• Adrienne Gibson of Dawson (35963); President's List
• Jessie Smith of Fort Payne (35967); President's List
• Melissa Miguel of Fort Payne (35967); Dean's List
• Kim Dotson of Fort Payne (35967); President's List
• Marisa Thomas of Fort Payne (35967); President's List
• Mabra Miguel of Fort Payne (35967); Dean's List
• Franklin Cinto of Fort Payne (35967); Dean's List
• Candelaria Dominguez of Fort Payne (35967); President's List
• Hannah Simpson of Fort Payne (35967); President's List
• Rachael Walker of Fort Payne (35967); President's List
• Angel Orozco of Fort Payne (35967); Dean's List
• Naquita Burt of Fort Payne (35967); Dean's List
• Emma Hartline of Fort Payne (35967); President's List
• Floridalma Diego of Fort Payne (35967); Dean's List
• Nathan Waites of Fort Payne (35967); President's List
• Allison Bobo of Fort Payne (35967); Dean's List
• Allison Martin of Fort Payne (35967); Dean's List
• Rebecca Mason of Fort Payne (35967); President's List
• Kaitlyn Shankles of Fort Payne (35967); President's List
• Jade Stephens of Fort Payne (35967); Dean's List
• Laura Ellen Rigdon of Fort Payne (35967); Dean's List
• Elle Patterson of Fort Payne (35967); President's List
• William Wright of Fort Payne (35967); President's List
• Victoria Wallace of Fort Payne (35967); President's List
• Tanner Stephens of Fort Payne (35967); President's List
• Joshua Baine of Fort Payne (35967); President's List
• Whitney Underwood of Fort Payne (35967); Dean's List
• Bryan Chavez of Fort Payne (35967); Dean's List
• Madisen Cornett of Fort Payne (35968); Dean's List
• Ashley Bravo of Fort Payne (35968); President's List
• Jessica Lee of Fort Payne (35968); President's List
• Anabelle Brown of Fort Payne (35968); President's List
• Jade Hawkins of Fort Payne (35968); President's List
• Madison Burt of Fort Payne (35968); Dean's List
• Alba Contreras of Fort Payne (35968); Dean's List
• Carly Thrash of Fyffe (35971); President's List
• Kaylee Anderson of Fyffe (35971); President's List
• Ashley Anderson of Fyffe (35971); President's List
• Patrick Johnson of Fyffe (35971); Dean's List
• William Hill of Fyffe (35971); Dean's List
• Rachel Jenkins of Fyffe (35971); President's List
• Seth Owens of Fyffe (35971); Dean's List
• Lindsey Mashburn of Fyffe (35971); President's List
• Mallory Stiefel of Fyffe (35971); President's List
• Hannah Kittle of Geraldine (35974); Dean's List
• Nicholas Brown of Geraldine (35974); President's List
• Avery Byars of Geraldine (35974); Dean's List
• Karlee Hale of Geraldine (35974); President's List
• Chloe Johnson of Geraldine (35974); President's List
• Jenna Mayes of Groveoak (35975); Dean's List
• Alyssa Morris of Groveoak (35975); President's List
• Alyssa Lea of Henagar (35978); President's List
• Deanna Meadows of Henagar (35978); Dean's List
• Emily Flynn of Henagar (35978); President's List
• Caitlin Wilson of Henagar (35978); President's List
• Nathan King of Henagar (35978); Dean's List
• Kaylee Anderson of Higdon (35979); Dean's List
• Montana Bray of Ider (35981); President's List
• Ethan Colley of Ider (35981); President's List
• Brooklyn Hicks of Rainsville (35986); President's List
• Millie Hall of Rainsville (35986); President's List
• Noah Dean of Rainsville (35986); Dean's List
• Jaid Peterson of Rainsville (35986); President's List
• Madison Cagle of Rainsville (35986); President's List
• Jaylah Martin of Rainsville (35986); President's List
• Jacob Wooten of Rainsville (35986); Dean's List
• Jacky Phillips of Rainsville (35986); Dean's List
• Colby Cochran of Rainsville (35986); President's List
• Sierra Murdock of Sylvania (35988); President's List
• Stephen Sharp of Sylvania (35988); President's List
• Kaitlynn Williams of Sylvania (35988); President's List
• William Murphey of Valley Head (35989); President's List
• Ammy Rosales of Valley Head (35989); Dean's List
• Thomas Shanklin of Valley Head (35989); Dean's List
• Matthew Shaddix of Valley Head (35989); President's List
• Jay Ellis of Valley Head (35989); President's List
• Alexander Dedios of Valley Head (35989); Dean's List
• Preston Neeley of Valley Head (35989); President's List
• Guadalupe Orozco of Fort Payne (35967); President's List
