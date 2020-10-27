Halloween events across DeKalb

Wednesday Oct. 28
• Rainsville Church of God Drive Thru Trunk or Treat is at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday Oct. 31st
• Rainsville’s Trunk or Treat will be around the walking park in the City Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
• Broadway Baptist Church Trunk or Treat is in the church parking lot from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
• Ider Rescue Squad Trunk or Treat at 6 p.m.
• Mentone Community Church Trunk or Treat is from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
• Asbury United Methodist Church located at 4510 Gault Ave North is hosting a Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Enter at the south entrance and exit on the north side.
• The Town of Valley Head is hosting a Drive Around the Square starting at 5 p.m. Participants must remain in their vehicles.
• Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce and Twin City Used Cars are hosting a drive-thru trick or treat event at the V.F.W. Fairgrounds from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Participants must remain in their vehicles.
