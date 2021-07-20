Lyles announced as DeKalb County Schools' next superintendent

The DeKalb County Board of Education selected Wayne Lyles as its new superintendent during a Monday morning special called meeting.
Lyles was chosen for the position out of a field of 14 candidates to lead the school system moving forward.
“I am blessed and honored that the DeKalb County Board of Education has the confidence to appoint me as the Superintendent of DeKalb County Schools,” said Lyles. “This is a very unique situation for our school system and I am grateful to be entrusted with this opportunity. “
DeKalb County Board Attorney Taylor Brooks said the month-long process saw candidates from the local school system and outside districts.
“The four finalists were Collinsville High School Principal Bradley Crawford, Fyffe High School Principal Wayne Lyles, DeKalb County Assistant Superintendent Brian Thomas and DeKalb County Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Williams,” he said.
Lyles, a 19-year veteran educator, will officially take over the role on Monday, July 26, 2021.
“I look forward to cooperatively working with the school board and staff of DeKalb County Schools,” he said. "Working together, we can continue the progress that our system has made over the past few years under Dr. [Jason] Barnett’s leadership.”
Lyles currently serves as Fyffe High School principal and previously served as Ider High Schools' principal. He has also served as a member of the district’s strategic planning team, which he said provided him with knowledge and insight into the system’s goals and challenges.
“I believe my 19 years of school administration experience has prepared me well for this next step in my career,” he said. “I look forward to serving the students, parents, teachers, support staff, and community stakeholders of DeKalb County as the superintendent. It will be a priority for me to spend time in each of the communities in order to build relationships and learn more about the individual needs of each school.”
Board members took the opportunity to welcome Lyles as part of the DeKalb County Board of Education.
Board Vice-Chairman Robert Elliot said the school system saw quality applicants and to have to choose one out of the final four was “very difficult.”
Board Chairman Randy Peppers thanked Scott Timmons, who moved into the role of interim superintendent after Superintendent Jason Barnett announced he would step away from the role to pursue a position at Guntersville City Schools.
Timmons' term will expire as Lyles takes office on Monday, July 26.
The board approved the appointment of Lyles following a 3-2 vote with the majority vote ruling “yes.”
