Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing during the afternoon. High near 85F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.