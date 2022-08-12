Commissioner Harris presents $5,000 check to Geraldine fire department

District II Commissioner Terry Harris presented a $5,000 check to Geraldine’s Assistant Fire Chief Tony Taylor during Monday’s Geraldine Town Council meeting.
Mayor Chuck Ables said the funds will go towards the paving of the parking lot at the fire hall.
The mayor and council expressed their appreciation to DeKalb County Commission President Ricky Harcrow and commissioner Harris for their assistance with the fire hall project.
• approved the minutes from the previous two meetings.
• discussed the FY 2022-23 budget, with plans to have it completed by September.
• approved to auction the Geraldine Police Department 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe.
• approved to adopt an Opioid Settlement Resolution.
• approved an Ordinance to declare various no longer in used items surplus.
The Geraldine Town Council’s meeting is held on the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m., and work sessions are held on the Tuesday before the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m.
More information about Geraldine’s upcoming events can be found at townofgeraldineal.com and on the Town Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.