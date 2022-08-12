Commissioner Harris presents $5,000 check to Geraldine fire department

Commissioner Terry Harris

 Contributed Photo

District II Commissioner Terry Harris presented a $5,000 check to Geraldine’s Assistant Fire Chief Tony Taylor during Monday’s Geraldine Town Council meeting.

Mayor Chuck Ables said the funds will go towards the paving of the parking lot at the fire hall.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.