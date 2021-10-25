Calling all witches and ghouls

Embracing the spooky spirit, the City of Rainsville is gearing up for the Rainsville Spook-Tacular slated for Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the City Park.
Previously known as the city's annual "Trunk-or-Treat," this year's festivities feature a slew of decorations sprouting along Hwy 35, leading attendees towards the park.
Rainsville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sandy Goff said the event is generating a lot of interest, and they are expecting a big crowd.
"We would love to encourage families to attend our Rainsville's Spook-Tacular," she said. "This will be a fun event with lots of Halloween decorations."
As trick-or-treaters make their way along the Rainsville City Park walking trail, they will enjoy a wide variety of outdoor booths featuring local businesses' elaborate setups and candy.
In the event of inclement weather, the event will move to Sunday, Oct. 31.
Goff said sponsor spots are still available for businesses, civic groups, or individuals who would like to participate.
For more information, contact the Rainsville Chamber at 256-638-7800. For daily updates follow them on Facebook @RainsvilleChamber.
– Editor’s note: Look for more information on Halloween events throughout DeKalb County in an upcoming edition of The Times-Journal.
