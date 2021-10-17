Illinois woman dies in motorcycle crash near Collinsville

A single-vehicle crash at approx
imately 10:45 a.m. Saturday, October 16, has claimed the life of a Harrisburg, Ill. woman. Teresa Nichols, 54, was fatally injured when the 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle she was a passenger on left the roadway and overturned. The operator, Richard Cole, 57, from South Pittsburg, Tenn. was also injured and transported to a local hospital.
The crash occurred on Interstate 59 near the 201 mile marker, approximately four miles south of Collinsville.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.