DeKalb County Fine Arts Theatre presents “I Never Saw Another Butterfly”

FORT PAYNE, AL – DeKalb County Fine Arts Theatre presents their competition one-act play, I Never Saw Another Butterfly, at the DeKalb Theatre October 28-30. They are expecting record-breaking attendance of over 800 students for the school performances on Thursday and Friday.
I Never Saw Another Butterfly is a one-act play based on a collection of drawings, poems, and diary entries by a group of children living in the Terezin Ghetto during the Holocaust. The actual words these children wrote are used as a story-telling device which truly allows the piece to transcend its theatricality and deeply penetrate the hearts and minds of those watching.
Directed by Madison Hagler, the show begins in a museum with Jewish artifacts from the Holocaust on display. As the show progresses, the museum façade fades away and we are pulled into the Jewish Ghetto of Terezin. The show follows one child’s journey as she grows up inside the nightmare of the Nazi propaganda
DCFA Theatre will be traveling this production to Jacksonville State University in November 6 to perform at the Walter S. Trumbauer Theatre Competition. Community performances open to the public will be Saturday, October 30 at 2pm and 7pm; there will be a $10 donation/person at the door.
For more information, please contact:
Kaelin Hagler
Communications Specialist 256-601-1315
"I Never Saw Another Butterfly has been an absolute joy to bring to life,” director Madison Hagler said. “Although most of our students have never performed in a show before now, they exude great talent, professionalism, and passion. I'm looking forward to sharing this production with our students and community in DeKalb County."
This production was made possible by the support of the Birmingham Jewish Federation and numerous local sponsors including First Southern State Bank, The Hayes Rasbury Agency, First State Bank, and Farmers Telecommunications Cooperative.
“We are thankful for all of our amazing sponsors and the support of our Superintendent and the DeKalb County Board of Education. This is an important story and we're excited to be able to tell it,” DCFA Theatre Director Madison Hagler said.
About DeKalb County Fine Arts Theatre
DCFA Theatre serves high school students across all schools in DeKalb County through daily theatre classes and yearly productions. Students who wish to participate in the class are bussed to the Technology Center in Rainsville daily. Students in grades 7-12 are invited to audition for the after-school productions throughout the year.
