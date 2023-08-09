Fyffe teen earns Eagle Scout with toy collection project

In an Eagle Scouts of America Court of Honor celebration last month, Cavin Hampton, 18, of Fyffe was honored by Rainsville Boy Scout Troop 184, and by Marine Toys for Tots of DeKalb County.
Cavin was only 15 in 2020 when he collected 250 new toys for Toys for Tots, as his Eagle Scout project. He put weeks of work into this endeavor and delivered four full TFT boxes of new toys to the Toys for Tots distribution point.
Now, Cavin is a 2023 Fyffe High School graduate, where he was active in the marching band and served as Drum Major.
Throughout high school, he continued working to complete requirements to become an Eagle Scout, and that involved earning some 33 patches in addition to his Eagle Scout medal.
On this occasion, Cavin was presented a plaque by Marine Toys for Tots volunteer Tom Bazemore, recognizing his Eagle Scout project accomplishment.
“I’ve presented many awards ,” said Bazemore, “but none mean more to me than this one.
"I’m sure your grandfather would be extremely proud of you.”
Ronald Chesser, Cavin’s grandfather, was a U.S. Marine for whom Fort Payne MCL Detachment 1404 performed graveside Military Honors in 2013.
Cavin’s goal was to collect 200 new toys for Marines Toys for Tots, but he surpassed that number by 50.
His Scout Master, Brent Casey, along with his mom Lisa Hampton, then presented Cavin’s Eagle Scout insignia and banner, as well as his Eagle Scout certificate.
Casey said only 1 % of Boy Scouts have the self-discipline and drive to put in the work required to become Eagle Scout, making it a rare and coveted honor.
“This makes our years of work with the Boy Scouts of America worth it,” remarked Casey. “This is why we do what we do.”
In an earlier ceremony, Cavin had been awarded the Heroism Award, and was credited with saving the life of his mother during a recent kayaking expedition.
Lisa Hampton’s kayak had overturned and became trapped in the limbs of a downed tree in the current.
Cavin reached his mother’s kayak, righted it, and put a makeshift tourniquet on her torn and bleeding arm; keeping her stable until first responders arrived.
In attendance at the Eagle Scout Court of Honor was TFT Volunteer Bazemore; Marine Toys for Tots Coordinator LaRue Hardinger; Scout Masters Casey and Seth Hill; Fyffe High School Band Director Bo Esposite; members of Rainsville Boy Scout Troop 184; & many friends and family, including Cavin’s mother, grandmother Shirley Hampton, and grandmother Jayne Walters.
Cavin says he hopes to continue working with the Boy Scouts as Junior Assistant Scout Master with Boy Scout Troop 184 in Rainsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.