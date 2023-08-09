Fyffe teen earns Eagle Scout with toy collection project

Today

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.