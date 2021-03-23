Fort Payne commissions an evaluation of police department

The Fort Payne City Council has approved an all-inclusive feasibility study that will take four to six weeks thoroughly examining the condition of the old City Hall, which now hosts the Fort Payne Police Department. Craig Peavy said the goal will be to present the Council with information about the projected costs and viability of renovations there.
Also at the March 16 meeting, the Council:
• approved another tax abatement for Nucor, which is planning an additional expansion beyond the $4.8 million project they sought an abatement for late last year. City Clerk Andy Parker said this will not immediately result in new jobs but it will accommodate future expansion of their manufacturing operations in Fort Payne.
• discussed the progress of pursuing a grant to demolish the old hospital. City Attorney Rocky Watson is working to make sure the property title is properly transferred so the city doesn’t spend a large amount of money clearing a lot that someone else will own.
• voted to purchase a portable pump for $41,430 to replace a rented one being used at the Terrapin Hills lagoon. It will be needed through at least next April and can be used by other departments.
• voted to convey DeKalb-Cherokee Gas property to the city of Centre.
• voted to suspend their rules and set a 15 mph speed limit to be posted on Mountain Brow Road.
• voted to set the city’s Independence Day celebration for Thursday, July 1, with a rain date of July 2.
• agreed to rent two back spaces in the Fort Payne Coal & Iron Building for $750 each, plus utilities, once Fort Payne Main Street vacates the offices for a new location. Baine said the front rooms are booked for events through January 2022.
• tabled a discussion about purchasing more decorative light poles and street lamps to expand their eventual installation between Eighth Street North and Third Street South, then possibly along some downtown portion of Grand Avenue, following a strategic plan over the next four years. Previous poles have cost between $870-$1,500 each. Grant money may be sought for this.
• accepted low bids for CRS-2 liquid asphalt, drainpipe, rock/crushed limestone, vehicle and equipment fuel, sewer piping materials, and plant-mix and binder. Eberhart abstained on the vote.
