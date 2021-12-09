Santa returns to Little River Canyon Center this Saturday

Santa’s sleigh is scheduled for a special stop at Jacksonville State University’s Little River Canyon Center Saturday, December 11th to celebrate the return of Canyon Christmas. The festivities begin at 11 am and continue until 2 pm.
“After missing last year, the JSU Canyon Center is excited to bring back Canyon Christmas,” states Director Pete Conroy, “The Canyon Center appreciates the support the community has shown to us throughout the years and we always look forward to opportunities to celebrate special occasions with our guests.”
The Shop at Little River Canyon will be open and is stocked with a variety of unique, eco-friendly, and USA-made gifts; many of which are exclusive to the Canyon Center. Complimentary gift wrapping is available.
Beth Sewell, Education Coordinator with the JSU Field School, has planned fun and creative crafts for kids of all ages. “We will make large paper bag cut-out snowflakes and handprint Christmas tree cards for the kids to keep as souvenirs or give as gifts. It is always fun to see their creative minds at work,” Sewell says. Crafts are provided free of charge.
Bring your camera and snap socially safe pictures with Santa, who brought in some special treats all the way from the North Pole. Hot chocolate, cider, cookies, and a special surprise will be available.
The Little River Canyon Center is located at 4322 Little River Trail NE, Hwy 35, Fort Payne, AL. For more information, please contact the Canyon Center at 256-845-3548 or visit www.canyoncenter.org.
