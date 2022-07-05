For summer, reading is a novel idea to fill extra time

“One benefit of summer was that each day we had more light to read by.” “One benefit of summer was that each day we had more light to read by.”
That’s a quote from “The Glass Castle” by Jeannette Walls. Adults, young adults, and children in DeKalb and surrounding counties are taking time this summer to crack open new books and revisit some old favorites.
Lisa Hawkins, a librarian at the DeKalb County Public Library in Fort Payne, said one book trending right now is “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens. The book has been out since 2018, but Hawkins said the new movie based on the novel has reignited interest.
Hawkins said books published less recently, such as “One for the Money” by Janet Evanovich are also popular. Hawkins said adult patrons gravitate towards established authors like John Grisham and Mary Kay Andrews, younger readers like “scary stuff,” and young adults tend to still check out books from series like “Harry Potter” and “Twilight.”
At the Crossville Public Library, director Elizabeth also name checked “Twilight” and “Potter” as still being favorites with the YA crowd.
Luka Mendoza, 14, of Crossville, is currently reading “Twilight” for the first time. “One thing I like about it is that it is so detailed,” she said.
Hearn said Laura Dave’s 2021 “The Last Thing He Told Me,” a mystery-thriller, is popular with her adult set, while amongst younger readers, “Pete the Cat” and the “If You Give…” series “remain huge.”
Robin Rowan, library assistant at the Collinsville Public Library, said adult patrons there also enjoy mysteries and thrillers. Rowan said the Collinsville library offers an “easy reading” section for younger readers with books about “trains, dinosaurs, and cool things like that.” She said the library has also made an effort to ensure inclusivity in the YA section, with books featuring diverse protagonists, including those who are black and Latino. “It’s important for younger readers to have books with protagonists like them,” she said. “We have a few books in Spanish and also adventure books with female protagonists. Growing up, reading science fiction, I remember always thinking that I wished I could be the one to fire the ray gun.”
At the Geraldine Public Library, director Dianne Maddox said that authors like Sean Dietrich and Winston Browne are popular with adults, younger readers “are really into books about unicorns,” and named “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover as a YA favorite.
Monica Smith, children’s librarian at the Rainsville Public Library, said authors popular with adults there include David Baldacci and C.J. Box. She said manga selections, such as “Angels of Death,” are trending with YA readers, and “series such as ‘Peppa Pig’ and ‘Bluey’ are hot with kids.”
Ider Public Library director Teressa Hatfield said Christian fiction is “very popular” with adult patrons there, as are authors such as Patterson and Baldacci. She said series such as “The Hunger Games” and “City of Bones” remain “ever popular with YA readers. For the younger set, Hatfield said “science fiction, books about science experiments, Disney, and the ‘Wonky Donkey’ series are really big.” Hatfield said most public libraries in DeKalb County now offer an online catalog, allowing patrons to check out e-books, though doing so requires a card dedicated to the library holding the content.
Jordan Palmer, director of the Henagar Public Library, said adult patrons there also “really like” Christian fiction, also suspense and romance novels. Like others, Palmer names the “Harry Potter” series and authors like Hoover as “massively popular” with YA readers, while younger readers are drawn to “anything about animals.”
Moon Lake librarian Anne McCleod named “The Maid” by Nita Prose and “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry as popular with adults, while Grisham’s “Theodore Boone” series resonates with YA readers. For younger readers, McCleod said the “Pigeon Presents” series by Mo Willems is popular.
Area librarians and educators alike all agree that reading simply for the sake of doing so can be massively rewarding. “Reading for pleasure, particularly works of fiction, allows me to escape my present reality and to enter another,” said Angela Walton, Rainsville resident and Sylvania High School English instructor. For the upcoming year, she will be teaching juniors and seniors. “I may be exposed to people from other cultures or time periods, or perhaps read about characters with whom I have much in common. Every time I read, I gain empathy and understanding for my fellow humans, and I am enriched by the experiences, good and bad, of others. There is the realization that the deepest emotional needs and longings of people are universal.”
